FossID Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool for code scanning, license identification, and SBOM generation. built by FossID. Core capabilities include Language-agnostic code scanning for open source components, AI-generated code snippet detection, NTIA-compliant SBOM generation and export..

Snyk Open Source: SCA tool that finds, prioritizes, and fixes open source vulnerabilities. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Software composition analysis for open source dependencies and transitive dependencies, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Score with reachability, exploit maturity, EPSS/CVSS evaluation, Automated vulnerability fixes via one-click pull requests with upgrades and patches..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.