FossID Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool for code scanning, license identification, and SBOM generation. built by FossID. Core capabilities include Language-agnostic code scanning for open source components, AI-generated code snippet detection, NTIA-compliant SBOM generation and export..

MatosSphere Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool for detecting vulnerabilities & license risks in open-source deps. built by CloudMatos. Core capabilities include Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation, Vulnerability detection with CVE matching and NVD cross-referencing, License risk detection for GPL, MIT, Apache, and proprietary licenses..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.