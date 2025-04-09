Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Fortinet FortiSASE is a commercial secure access service edge tool by Fortinet. Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE is a commercial secure access service edge tool by Palo Alto Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure access service edge fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying hybrid workforces across multiple cloud regions should pick FortiSASE for its integrated SD-WAN backbone; the combination of Secure Web Gateway, Zero Trust Network Access, and Cloud Access Security Broker in a single cloud platform eliminates the complexity of bolting together point products. The vendor's FortiGuard Labs threat intelligence and NIST PR.AA coverage across identity and access control mean you're not managing authentication policy separately from network enforcement. Skip this if your organization needs deep API-level CASB controls or has already standardized on a competing SD-WAN vendor; FortiSASE's strength is convergence, not depth in any single domain.
Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE
Enterprise and mid-market security teams managing dispersed workforces across multiple cloud regions should pick Prisma SASE for its AI-driven adaptive access controls that actually enforce Zero Trust at scale without requiring homogeneous device fleets. The platform scores strongly on NIST PR.AA and PR.DS, meaning it handles identity-based access and data policies in ways most SASE competitors still struggle with, particularly across managed and unmanaged devices. Skip this if your primary need is branch routing optimization or if you're running a small, tightly controlled network; Prisma SASE's pricing and operational overhead assume distributed complexity that smaller organizations simply don't have.
Cloud-delivered SASE combining SSE and SD-WAN for hybrid workforce access
AI-powered SASE platform for securing hybrid workforce and branch networks
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Common questions about comparing Fortinet FortiSASE vs Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE for your secure access service edge needs.
Fortinet FortiSASE: Cloud-delivered SASE combining SSE and SD-WAN for hybrid workforce access. built by Fortinet. Core capabilities include Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB)..
Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE: AI-powered SASE platform for securing hybrid workforce and branch networks. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include AI-powered adaptive security for users and devices, Zero Trust Network Access for remote and branch locations, Unified security for managed and unmanaged devices..
Both serve the Secure Access Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Fortinet FortiSASE differentiates with Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB). Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE differentiates with AI-powered adaptive security for users and devices, Zero Trust Network Access for remote and branch locations, Unified security for managed and unmanaged devices.
Fortinet FortiSASE is developed by Fortinet. Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE is developed by Palo Alto Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Fortinet FortiSASE and Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE serve similar Secure Access Service Edge use cases: both are Secure Access Service Edge tools, both cover Hybrid Work, SASE. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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