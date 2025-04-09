Fortinet FortiSASE: Cloud-delivered SASE combining SSE and SD-WAN for hybrid workforce access. built by Fortinet. Core capabilities include Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB)..

Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE: AI-powered SASE platform for securing hybrid workforce and branch networks. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include AI-powered adaptive security for users and devices, Zero Trust Network Access for remote and branch locations, Unified security for managed and unmanaged devices..

Both serve the Secure Access Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.