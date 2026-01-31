Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service is a commercial secure access service edge tool by Aryaka. Fortinet FortiSASE is a commercial secure access service edge tool by Fortinet. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure access service edge fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed offices or remote workforces should evaluate Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service primarily for its single-pass inspection architecture, which eliminates the performance tax most SASE platforms impose on encrypted traffic. The platform's strength in PR.AA (Identity Management and Access Control) and PR.DS (Data Security) aligns with zero-trust enforcement and DLP simultaneously, reducing the number of tools you need to stitch together. Skip this if your priority is recovery and resilience orchestration; Aryaka is built for prevention and detection, not incident response automation.
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying hybrid workforces across multiple cloud regions should pick FortiSASE for its integrated SD-WAN backbone; the combination of Secure Web Gateway, Zero Trust Network Access, and Cloud Access Security Broker in a single cloud platform eliminates the complexity of bolting together point products. The vendor's FortiGuard Labs threat intelligence and NIST PR.AA coverage across identity and access control mean you're not managing authentication policy separately from network enforcement. Skip this if your organization needs deep API-level CASB controls or has already standardized on a competing SD-WAN vendor; FortiSASE's strength is convergence, not depth in any single domain.
Cloud-based SASE platform integrating WAN and security services
Cloud-delivered SASE combining SSE and SD-WAN for hybrid workforce access
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Common questions about comparing Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service vs Fortinet FortiSASE for your secure access service edge needs.
Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service: Cloud-based SASE platform integrating WAN and security services. built by Aryaka. Core capabilities include Unified control plane for network and security management, Single-pass architecture for data packet inspection, SD-WAN integration..
Fortinet FortiSASE: Cloud-delivered SASE combining SSE and SD-WAN for hybrid workforce access. built by Fortinet. Core capabilities include Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB)..
Both serve the Secure Access Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in zero trust network access (ztna), cloud access security broker (casb). Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service differentiates with Unified control plane for network and security management, Single-pass architecture for data packet inspection, SD-WAN integration. Fortinet FortiSASE differentiates with Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Firewall as a Service (FWaaS), Remote Browser Isolation (RBI).
Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service is developed by Aryaka. Fortinet FortiSASE is developed by Fortinet. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service and Fortinet FortiSASE serve similar Secure Access Service Edge use cases: both are Secure Access Service Edge tools, both cover SASE, ZTNA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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