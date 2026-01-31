Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service: Cloud-based SASE platform integrating WAN and security services. built by Aryaka. Core capabilities include Unified control plane for network and security management, Single-pass architecture for data packet inspection, SD-WAN integration..

Fortinet FortiSASE: Cloud-delivered SASE combining SSE and SD-WAN for hybrid workforce access. built by Fortinet. Core capabilities include Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB)..

Both serve the Secure Access Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.