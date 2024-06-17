Fortinet FortiAI: AI-powered security platform for threat detection, automation, and AI protection. built by Fortinet. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence and blocking of emerging threats, Contextual risk assessment and prioritization, Detection of unauthorized AI usage..

Polygraf AI Interview Cheating AI Detector: Detects AI-assisted cheating in job interviews via real-time audio analysis. built by Polygraf AI. Core capabilities include Real-time speech-to-text transcription of interview audio, Speech pattern and response timing analysis to detect unnatural behavior, Specialized detection for AI coaching tools (Cluely, Yoodli, InterviewCoder, Pickle)..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.