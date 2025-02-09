Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence is a commercial static application security testing tool by Flyingduck. SOOS SAST is a commercial static application security testing tool by SOOS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence
Development teams shipping code with hidden business logic vulnerabilities will find real value in Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence; its Deep Logic Analysis Engine catches authorization flaws and privilege escalation paths that conventional SAST tools treat as non-issues. Commit-level scanning with SCA and secret detection covers the supply chain risk piece (NIST GV.SC) without forcing you into a separate tool sprawl. Skip this if you need remediation automation that rewrites code for you; Flyingduck gives guidance and upgrade paths, not push-button fixes, and the small vendor footprint means you're betting on continued roadmap execution.
Teams running multiple SAST tools or SonarQube instances will value SOOS SAST for consolidating findings into a single dashboard without ripping out existing scanners. The platform ingests SARIF results from any external SAST tool and adds its own Semgrep and Gitleaks scans, letting you see everything in one place while preserving your current toolchain. Skip this if you need deep language-specific vulnerability analysis; SOOS is an aggregation layer, not a replacement for specialized scanners like Checkmarx or Fortify.
SAST tool that detects logical flaws and business logic vulnerabilities
SAST platform that runs scans and ingests SARIF results into a unified dashboard.
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Common questions about comparing Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence vs SOOS SAST for your static application security testing needs.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence: SAST tool that detects logical flaws and business logic vulnerabilities. built by Flyingduck. Core capabilities include Logical flaw detection in source code, Deep Logic Analysis Engine for business logic vulnerabilities, Commit-level security analysis..
SOOS SAST: SAST platform that runs scans and ingests SARIF results into a unified dashboard. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Run SAST scans via Docker agent using Semgrep, Opengrep, Gitleaks, and rule-based scanners, Ingest SARIF results from external SAST tools, SonarQube integration to pull findings with a single command..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence differentiates with Logical flaw detection in source code, Deep Logic Analysis Engine for business logic vulnerabilities, Commit-level security analysis. SOOS SAST differentiates with Run SAST scans via Docker agent using Semgrep, Opengrep, Gitleaks, and rule-based scanners, Ingest SARIF results from external SAST tools, SonarQube integration to pull findings with a single command.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence is developed by Flyingduck. SOOS SAST is developed by SOOS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence and SOOS SAST serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover SCA, SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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