Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence: SAST tool that detects logical flaws and business logic vulnerabilities. built by Flyingduck. Core capabilities include Logical flaw detection in source code, Deep Logic Analysis Engine for business logic vulnerabilities, Commit-level security analysis..

SOOS SAST: SAST platform that runs scans and ingests SARIF results into a unified dashboard. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Run SAST scans via Docker agent using Semgrep, Opengrep, Gitleaks, and rule-based scanners, Ingest SARIF results from external SAST tools, SonarQube integration to pull findings with a single command..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.