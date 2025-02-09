Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence: SAST tool that detects logical flaws and business logic vulnerabilities. built by Flyingduck. Core capabilities include Logical flaw detection in source code, Deep Logic Analysis Engine for business logic vulnerabilities, Commit-level security analysis..

Lunarline Software Assurance: Software assurance services using static & dynamic code analysis techniques. built by lunarline. Core capabilities include Static code analysis with manual and automated techniques, Dynamic analysis in run-time environments, Compliance alignment with PCI, ISO, NIST RMF, 800-171, HIPAA, FedRAMP..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.