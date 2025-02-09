Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence is a commercial static application security testing tool by Flyingduck. Lunarline Software Assurance is a commercial static application security testing tool by lunarline. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence
Development teams shipping code with hidden business logic vulnerabilities will find real value in Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence; its Deep Logic Analysis Engine catches authorization flaws and privilege escalation paths that conventional SAST tools treat as non-issues. Commit-level scanning with SCA and secret detection covers the supply chain risk piece (NIST GV.SC) without forcing you into a separate tool sprawl. Skip this if you need remediation automation that rewrites code for you; Flyingduck gives guidance and upgrade paths, not push-button fixes, and the small vendor footprint means you're betting on continued roadmap execution.
Mid-market and enterprise teams building critical infrastructure or OT/ICS systems need Lunarline Software Assurance for its dual static and dynamic analysis approach paired with SCADA-specific assessment capabilities that generic SAST tools skip entirely. The vendor's alignment with NIST 800-171 and FedRAMP compliance frameworks, plus hands-on remediation guidance rather than just vulnerability lists, makes this most valuable for defense contractors and energy sector buyers under strict supply chain scrutiny. Skip this if your primary need is developer-first, shift-left scanning; Lunarline's on-premises deployment and six-person team mean slower iteration cycles than cloud-native competitors.
SAST tool that detects logical flaws and business logic vulnerabilities
Software assurance services using static & dynamic code analysis techniques
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Common questions about comparing Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence vs Lunarline Software Assurance for your static application security testing needs.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence: SAST tool that detects logical flaws and business logic vulnerabilities. built by Flyingduck. Core capabilities include Logical flaw detection in source code, Deep Logic Analysis Engine for business logic vulnerabilities, Commit-level security analysis..
Lunarline Software Assurance: Software assurance services using static & dynamic code analysis techniques. built by lunarline. Core capabilities include Static code analysis with manual and automated techniques, Dynamic analysis in run-time environments, Compliance alignment with PCI, ISO, NIST RMF, 800-171, HIPAA, FedRAMP..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence differentiates with Logical flaw detection in source code, Deep Logic Analysis Engine for business logic vulnerabilities, Commit-level security analysis. Lunarline Software Assurance differentiates with Static code analysis with manual and automated techniques, Dynamic analysis in run-time environments, Compliance alignment with PCI, ISO, NIST RMF, 800-171, HIPAA, FedRAMP.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence is developed by Flyingduck. Lunarline Software Assurance is developed by lunarline. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence and Lunarline Software Assurance serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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