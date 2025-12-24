Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Fluid Attacks SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Fluid Attacks. FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is a commercial software composition analysis tool by FYEO. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code faster than security can manually review dependencies should use Fluid Attacks SCA for its reattack verification, which validates that remediation actually closed the vulnerability rather than just checking boxes. The tool integrates directly into GitLab, GitHub, Azure DevOps, and Bitbucket pipelines with build-breaking capabilities, meaning vulnerable libraries never make it to production without explicit override. Skip this if you need a multi-function platform covering SAST, DAST, and container scanning; Fluid Attacks stays focused on third-party component risk, which is precisely why it doesn't bloat your CI/CD pipeline.
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner
Development teams managing polyglot codebases who need visibility into transitive dependency risk should pick FYEO Third Party Library Scanner for its function-level tracing, which catches vulnerabilities that traditional SCA tools miss by mapping exactly how your code calls into third-party libraries. The AI-powered multi-pass analysis and support across Rust, Python, TypeScript, JavaScript, and Solidity covers most modern stacks, and local execution mode lets you scan without shipping code to the cloud. Skip this if you're looking for a single tool to handle SBOM generation, license compliance, and runtime monitoring; FYEO is dependency vulnerability detection, nothing broader.
SCA tool for identifying vulnerable third-party libraries and dependencies
Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Fluid Attacks SCA vs FYEO Third Party Library Scanner for your software composition analysis needs.
Fluid Attacks SCA: SCA tool for identifying vulnerable third-party libraries and dependencies. built by Fluid Attacks. Core capabilities include Dependency tree mapping and visualization, Continuous scanning for vulnerable third-party libraries, Component and dependency inventory generation..
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Fluid Attacks SCA differentiates with Dependency tree mapping and visualization, Continuous scanning for vulnerable third-party libraries, Component and dependency inventory generation. FYEO Third Party Library Scanner differentiates with Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification.
Fluid Attacks SCA is developed by Fluid Attacks. FYEO Third Party Library Scanner is developed by FYEO. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Fluid Attacks SCA and FYEO Third Party Library Scanner serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SCA, Supply Chain Security, Dependency Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox