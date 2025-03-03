Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking is a commercial application security posture management tool by Fluid Attacks. Veracode Comprehensive Application Risk Management is a commercial application security posture management tool by Veracode. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking
Teams that need to close the gap between automated scanning and actual exploitability should choose Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking for its hybrid model: AI-powered SAST, DAST, and SCA paired with certified pentesters who validate findings in real environments. The combination directly addresses NIST ID.RA Risk Assessment by separating signal from noise; organizations report substantially lower false positive rates than pure automation, which means developers actually fix vulnerabilities instead of ignoring them. Skip this if your mandate is supply chain risk management or you need deep SBOM compliance; Fluid Attacks prioritizes code and runtime posture over third-party dependency governance.
AI-powered AppSec platform combining automated testing with pentesting
Application risk management platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, and AI remediation
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Common questions about comparing Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking vs Veracode Comprehensive Application Risk Management for your application security posture management needs.
Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking: AI-powered AppSec platform combining automated testing with pentesting. built by Fluid Attacks. Core capabilities include AI-powered automated security testing (SAST, DAST, SCA), Manual penetration testing by certified security experts, Centralized vulnerability management platform..
Veracode Comprehensive Application Risk Management: Application risk management platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, and AI remediation. built by Veracode. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA)..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking differentiates with AI-powered automated security testing (SAST, DAST, SCA), Manual penetration testing by certified security experts, Centralized vulnerability management platform. Veracode Comprehensive Application Risk Management differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA).
Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking is developed by Fluid Attacks. Veracode Comprehensive Application Risk Management is developed by Veracode. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking and Veracode Comprehensive Application Risk Management serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DAST, DEVSECOPS, SCA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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