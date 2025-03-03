Teams that need to close the gap between automated scanning and actual exploitability should choose Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking for its hybrid model: AI-powered SAST, DAST, and SCA paired with certified pentesters who validate findings in real environments. The combination directly addresses NIST ID.RA Risk Assessment by separating signal from noise; organizations report substantially lower false positive rates than pure automation, which means developers actually fix vulnerabilities instead of ignoring them. Skip this if your mandate is supply chain risk management or you need deep SBOM compliance; Fluid Attacks prioritizes code and runtime posture over third-party dependency governance.

Strobes Application Security Posture Management

Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling application portfolios will get real value from Strobes Application Security Posture Management because it actually prioritizes business context over alert volume, letting you fix what matters instead of drowning in CVSS noise. The platform covers the full NIST supply chain risk function (GV.SC) with SBOM automation and dependency analysis, plus tight CI/CD integration that catches issues before they ship. Skip this if you're a startup looking for a lightweight scanner or an organization that needs runtime application security alongside static analysis; Strobes is built for teams with the headcount to operationalize posture management at scale.