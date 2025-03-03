Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking is a commercial application security posture management tool by Fluid Attacks. Strobes Application Security Posture Management is a commercial application security posture management tool by Strobes Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking
Teams that need to close the gap between automated scanning and actual exploitability should choose Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking for its hybrid model: AI-powered SAST, DAST, and SCA paired with certified pentesters who validate findings in real environments. The combination directly addresses NIST ID.RA Risk Assessment by separating signal from noise; organizations report substantially lower false positive rates than pure automation, which means developers actually fix vulnerabilities instead of ignoring them. Skip this if your mandate is supply chain risk management or you need deep SBOM compliance; Fluid Attacks prioritizes code and runtime posture over third-party dependency governance.
Strobes Application Security Posture Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling application portfolios will get real value from Strobes Application Security Posture Management because it actually prioritizes business context over alert volume, letting you fix what matters instead of drowning in CVSS noise. The platform covers the full NIST supply chain risk function (GV.SC) with SBOM automation and dependency analysis, plus tight CI/CD integration that catches issues before they ship. Skip this if you're a startup looking for a lightweight scanner or an organization that needs runtime application security alongside static analysis; Strobes is built for teams with the headcount to operationalize posture management at scale.
AI-powered AppSec platform combining automated testing with pentesting
ASPM platform for securing apps via code scanning, SCA, SBOM generation & vuln mgmt
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking vs Strobes Application Security Posture Management for your application security posture management needs.
Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking: AI-powered AppSec platform combining automated testing with pentesting. built by Fluid Attacks. Core capabilities include AI-powered automated security testing (SAST, DAST, SCA), Manual penetration testing by certified security experts, Centralized vulnerability management platform..
Strobes Application Security Posture Management: ASPM platform for securing apps via code scanning, SCA, SBOM generation & vuln mgmt. built by Strobes Security. Core capabilities include Code scanning and static analysis, Open-source dependency analysis, Automated SBOM generation..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking differentiates with AI-powered automated security testing (SAST, DAST, SCA), Manual penetration testing by certified security experts, Centralized vulnerability management platform. Strobes Application Security Posture Management differentiates with Code scanning and static analysis, Open-source dependency analysis, Automated SBOM generation.
Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking is developed by Fluid Attacks. Strobes Application Security Posture Management is developed by Strobes Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking and Strobes Application Security Posture Management serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover CI/CD, DAST, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox