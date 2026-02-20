Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Fleet Device Management is a commercial mobile device management tool by Fleet Device Management. Fleet GitOps is a commercial mobile device management tool by Fleet Device Management. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile device management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
IT and security teams managing heterogeneous device fleets across macOS, Windows, Linux, and mobile will find Fleet Device Management's cross-platform reach genuinely useful; most competitors force separate tooling per OS or exclude Linux entirely. The open-source foundation with commercial support and zero-touch enrollment via Apple Business Manager and Windows Autopilot means faster onboarding without vendor lock-in concerns. Skip this if your organization needs deep endpoint detection and response capabilities or prioritizes cloud-native device management over on-premises control; Fleet is configuration and inventory focused, not threat-hunting oriented.
Security and infrastructure teams managing devices at scale across SMB and mid-market environments will get the most from Fleet GitOps because it treats device configuration like code, making drift detection and rollback instantaneous instead of manual. The declarative YAML approach with Git-based change approval directly addresses NIST PR.PS (platform security management), and the ability to enforce OS updates and security controls through CI/CD pipelines means your changes propagate in minutes, not days. Skip this if your organization lacks Git workflows or needs real-time behavioral threat detection on endpoints; Fleet handles state management and compliance, not endpoint detection and response.
Open-source cross-platform MDM for macOS, Windows, Linux & mobile.
Declarative, GitOps-based endpoint mgmt using YAML and CI/CD pipelines.
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Common questions about comparing Fleet Device Management vs Fleet GitOps for your mobile device management needs.
Fleet Device Management: Open-source cross-platform MDM for macOS, Windows, Linux & mobile. built by Fleet Device Management. Core capabilities include Cross-platform device management (macOS, Windows, Linux, iOS, Android), Automated device enrollment via Apple Business Manager and Windows Autopilot, Configuration management with configuration-as-code support..
Fleet GitOps: Declarative, GitOps-based endpoint mgmt using YAML and CI/CD pipelines. built by Fleet Device Management. Core capabilities include Declarative device management via YAML configuration files, Version control for all device configuration changes, Peer-reviewed change approval workflow via Git pull requests..
Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Fleet Device Management differentiates with Cross-platform device management (macOS, Windows, Linux, iOS, Android), Automated device enrollment via Apple Business Manager and Windows Autopilot, Configuration management with configuration-as-code support. Fleet GitOps differentiates with Declarative device management via YAML configuration files, Version control for all device configuration changes, Peer-reviewed change approval workflow via Git pull requests.
Fleet Device Management is developed by Fleet Device Management. Fleet GitOps is developed by Fleet Device Management. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Fleet Device Management integrates with Apple Business Manager, Windows Autopilot. Fleet GitOps integrates with GitHub Actions. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Fleet Device Management and Fleet GitOps serve similar Mobile Device Management use cases: both are Mobile Device Management tools, both cover Configuration Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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