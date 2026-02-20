Fleet Device Management: Open-source cross-platform MDM for macOS, Windows, Linux & mobile. built by Fleet Device Management. Core capabilities include Cross-platform device management (macOS, Windows, Linux, iOS, Android), Automated device enrollment via Apple Business Manager and Windows Autopilot, Configuration management with configuration-as-code support..

Fleet GitOps: Declarative, GitOps-based endpoint mgmt using YAML and CI/CD pipelines. built by Fleet Device Management. Core capabilities include Declarative device management via YAML configuration files, Version control for all device configuration changes, Peer-reviewed change approval workflow via Git pull requests..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.