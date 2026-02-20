FirstWave Open-AudIT: Agentless network discovery and IT asset auditing tool with config tracking. built by FirstWave Cloud Technology. Core capabilities include Agentless network device discovery via configurable discovery profiles, Device configuration storage and change tracking, Software license inventory and management..

Rebasoft IT Asset Discovery and Management: Agent-less, scan-less IT asset discovery and management platform. built by rebasoft. Core capabilities include Agent-less asset discovery, Scan-less network monitoring, Real-time asset inventory..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.