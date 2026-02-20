Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
FirstWave Open-AudIT is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by FirstWave Cloud Technology. Rebasoft IT Asset Discovery and Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by rebasoft. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs without dedicated asset management infrastructure should run Open-AudIT first; its agentless discovery requires zero endpoint overhead and maps your entire network inventory in days, not months. The tool covers ID.AM and DE.CM effectively with 50+ built-in compliance reports and distributed collector support across subnets, giving you baseline visibility cheaply. Skip this if you need vulnerability scanning or incident response integration; Open-AudIT is pure discovery and asset tracking, not a platform that connects to your SIEM or threat intel feeds.
Rebasoft IT Asset Discovery and Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT across on-premises, cloud, and IoT environments should evaluate Rebasoft IT Asset Discovery and Management for its genuinely agent-less asset enumeration, which catches devices that traditional scanners miss without the deployment friction. The agent-less approach maps directly to NIST ID.AM compliance without requiring endpoint rollout across thousands of devices, and the platform's real-time inventory combined with integrated vulnerability assessment closes the gap between asset discovery and risk assessment faster than bolt-on solutions. Skip this if your organization needs mature incident response playbooks or recovery orchestration; Rebasoft prioritizes visibility and configuration monitoring over post-breach workflows.
Agentless network discovery and IT asset auditing tool with config tracking.
Agent-less, scan-less IT asset discovery and management platform
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Common questions about comparing FirstWave Open-AudIT vs Rebasoft IT Asset Discovery and Management for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
FirstWave Open-AudIT: Agentless network discovery and IT asset auditing tool with config tracking. built by FirstWave Cloud Technology. Core capabilities include Agentless network device discovery via configurable discovery profiles, Device configuration storage and change tracking, Software license inventory and management..
Rebasoft IT Asset Discovery and Management: Agent-less, scan-less IT asset discovery and management platform. built by rebasoft. Core capabilities include Agent-less asset discovery, Scan-less network monitoring, Real-time asset inventory..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
FirstWave Open-AudIT differentiates with Agentless network device discovery via configurable discovery profiles, Device configuration storage and change tracking, Software license inventory and management. Rebasoft IT Asset Discovery and Management differentiates with Agent-less asset discovery, Scan-less network monitoring, Real-time asset inventory.
FirstWave Open-AudIT is developed by FirstWave Cloud Technology. Rebasoft IT Asset Discovery and Management is developed by rebasoft. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
FirstWave Open-AudIT and Rebasoft IT Asset Discovery and Management serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Discovery. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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