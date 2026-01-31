Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ is a commercial cps protection tool by Armis. Rebasoft IT Asset Discovery and Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by rebasoft. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cps protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling IoT, OT, and medical device environments will get the most from Armis Centrix™ because its agentless discovery actually works across protocols most tools ignore. The platform covers all four NIST Identify and Detect functions, with particular strength in continuous asset monitoring and vulnerability prioritization that cuts through noise in environments with thousands of unmanaged devices. Not the pick if you need deep forensic analysis or incident response automation; Centrix prioritizes visibility and risk ranking over post-breach investigation.
Rebasoft IT Asset Discovery and Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT across on-premises, cloud, and IoT environments should evaluate Rebasoft IT Asset Discovery and Management for its genuinely agent-less asset enumeration, which catches devices that traditional scanners miss without the deployment friction. The agent-less approach maps directly to NIST ID.AM compliance without requiring endpoint rollout across thousands of devices, and the platform's real-time inventory combined with integrated vulnerability assessment closes the gap between asset discovery and risk assessment faster than bolt-on solutions. Skip this if your organization needs mature incident response playbooks or recovery orchestration; Rebasoft prioritizes visibility and configuration monitoring over post-breach workflows.
Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt
Agent-less, scan-less IT asset discovery and management platform
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ vs Rebasoft IT Asset Discovery and Management for your cps protection needs.
Armis Centrix™: Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR)..
Rebasoft IT Asset Discovery and Management: Agent-less, scan-less IT asset discovery and management platform. built by rebasoft. Core capabilities include Agent-less asset discovery, Scan-less network monitoring, Real-time asset inventory..
Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ differentiates with Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR). Rebasoft IT Asset Discovery and Management differentiates with Agent-less asset discovery, Scan-less network monitoring, Real-time asset inventory.
Armis Centrix™ is developed by Armis. Rebasoft IT Asset Discovery and Management is developed by rebasoft. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ and Rebasoft IT Asset Discovery and Management serve similar CPS Protection use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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