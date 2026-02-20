FirstWave Open-AudIT: Agentless network discovery and IT asset auditing tool with config tracking. built by FirstWave Cloud Technology. Core capabilities include Agentless network device discovery via configurable discovery profiles, Device configuration storage and change tracking, Software license inventory and management..

Lucidum Security Data Fabric: CAASM platform unifying 500+ data sources to surface unknown assets and enrich SIEMs. built by Lucidum. Core capabilities include 500+ pre-built data source connectors with no per-connector or ingestion charges, Discovery of unknown and unmanaged systems and identities, Data extraction, categorization, and enrichment into a unified dataset..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.