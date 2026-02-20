Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
FirstWave Open-AudIT is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by FirstWave Cloud Technology. Lucidum Security Data Fabric is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Lucidum. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs without dedicated asset management infrastructure should run Open-AudIT first; its agentless discovery requires zero endpoint overhead and maps your entire network inventory in days, not months. The tool covers ID.AM and DE.CM effectively with 50+ built-in compliance reports and distributed collector support across subnets, giving you baseline visibility cheaply. Skip this if you need vulnerability scanning or incident response integration; Open-AudIT is pure discovery and asset tracking, not a platform that connects to your SIEM or threat intel feeds.
Agentless network discovery and IT asset auditing tool with config tracking.
CAASM platform unifying 500+ data sources to surface unknown assets and enrich SIEMs.
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Common questions about comparing FirstWave Open-AudIT vs Lucidum Security Data Fabric for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
FirstWave Open-AudIT: Agentless network discovery and IT asset auditing tool with config tracking. built by FirstWave Cloud Technology. Core capabilities include Agentless network device discovery via configurable discovery profiles, Device configuration storage and change tracking, Software license inventory and management..
Lucidum Security Data Fabric: CAASM platform unifying 500+ data sources to surface unknown assets and enrich SIEMs. built by Lucidum. Core capabilities include 500+ pre-built data source connectors with no per-connector or ingestion charges, Discovery of unknown and unmanaged systems and identities, Data extraction, categorization, and enrichment into a unified dataset..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
FirstWave Open-AudIT differentiates with Agentless network device discovery via configurable discovery profiles, Device configuration storage and change tracking, Software license inventory and management. Lucidum Security Data Fabric differentiates with 500+ pre-built data source connectors with no per-connector or ingestion charges, Discovery of unknown and unmanaged systems and identities, Data extraction, categorization, and enrichment into a unified dataset.
FirstWave Open-AudIT is developed by FirstWave Cloud Technology. Lucidum Security Data Fabric is developed by Lucidum. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
FirstWave Open-AudIT integrates with MySQL. Lucidum Security Data Fabric integrates with Splunk, Elastic, Chronicle, Microsoft Sentinel, Sumo Logic and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
FirstWave Open-AudIT and Lucidum Security Data Fabric serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Inventory, Network Discovery, Configuration Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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