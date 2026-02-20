FireTail Complete AI Audit Trail: Centralized audit trail logging for AI model usage to support compliance. built by FireTail. Core capabilities include Centralized logging of all AI model interactions across the organization, Captures user identity, timestamp, model, prompt, and response metadata per interaction, GDPR and CCPA compliance support..

ServerlessStack Elastic Machine Learning: ML platform for anomaly detection, outlier detection, classification & regression. built by Elastic. Core capabilities include Anomaly detection for time series data, Outlier detection for non-time series data, Classification for discrete categorical predictions..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.