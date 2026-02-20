FireTail Complete AI Audit Trail: Centralized audit trail logging for AI model usage to support compliance. built by FireTail. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Centralized logging of all AI model interactions across the organization, Captures user identity, timestamp, model, prompt, and response metadata per interaction, GDPR and CCPA compliance support..

Portal26: Enterprise platform for GenAI governance, security, risk mgmt & compliance. built by Portal26. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI Discovery - identifies unauthorized GenAI tools in use across the organization, GenAI Risk Management - assesses and manages risks from GenAI usage, GenAI Prompt Protection - protects against prompt-based threats and data leakage..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.