FireTail AI Security Platform: AI security platform for discovering, monitoring, and protecting AI integrations. built by FireTail. Core capabilities include Continuous AI discovery and inventory of models, prompts, and logs, Real-time detection of prompt injection, system prompt leakage, and improper output handling, AI security posture management (AI-SPM) with automated risk assessment..

Witness Observe: Enterprise AI security platform for visibility and control of AI usage. built by WitnessAI. Core capabilities include Network-level AI application and agent discovery without endpoint clients, Real-time AI conversation capture and analysis, Intent-based classification using machine learning models..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.