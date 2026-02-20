Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
FireTail AI Security Platform is a commercial ai threat detection tool by FireTail. Repello AI ARGUS is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Repello AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams deploying large language models across their organization need FireTail AI Security Platform to map and control what's actually running, since shadow AI adoption outpaces official inventory in most enterprises. The platform covers all six NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through continuous monitoring, with particular strength in ID.AM and DE.CM for finding rogue model integrations and detecting prompt injection attacks in real time. Skip this if your AI use is still experimental or limited to a handful of approved tools; FireTail's value compounds with deployment scale and integration sprawl.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying multiple LLMs or agentic AI systems need Repello AI ARGUS specifically for real-time prompt injection detection at scale; it's the only tool that catches jailbreaks and PII leakage across text, image, and audio inputs in production latency windows. The platform's support for 100+ languages and configurable guard policies means you can enforce consistent safety rules across fragmented AI stacks without rebuilding policies for each model or region. Skip this if your organization is still in early LLM pilots or if you need runtime guardrails integrated into your existing EDR platform; Repello is purpose-built for AI threat isolation, not general endpoint security.
AI security platform for discovering, monitoring, and protecting AI integrations.
Runtime security platform providing guardrails for LLMs and GenAI agents.
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Common questions about comparing FireTail AI Security Platform vs Repello AI ARGUS for your ai threat detection needs.
FireTail AI Security Platform: AI security platform for discovering, monitoring, and protecting AI integrations. built by FireTail. Core capabilities include Continuous AI discovery and inventory of models, prompts, and logs, Real-time detection of prompt injection, system prompt leakage, and improper output handling, AI security posture management (AI-SPM) with automated risk assessment..
Repello AI ARGUS: Runtime security platform providing guardrails for LLMs and GenAI agents. built by Repello AI. Core capabilities include Real-time prompt injection and jailbreak detection, PII leakage detection, Configurable guardrail policies (Repello Guard Policies)..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
FireTail AI Security Platform differentiates with Continuous AI discovery and inventory of models, prompts, and logs, Real-time detection of prompt injection, system prompt leakage, and improper output handling, AI security posture management (AI-SPM) with automated risk assessment. Repello AI ARGUS differentiates with Real-time prompt injection and jailbreak detection, PII leakage detection, Configurable guardrail policies (Repello Guard Policies).
FireTail AI Security Platform is developed by FireTail. Repello AI ARGUS is developed by Repello AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
FireTail AI Security Platform and Repello AI ARGUS serve similar AI Threat Detection use cases: both are AI Threat Detection tools, both cover Generative AI. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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