FireTail AI Security - Eliminate Shadow AI is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by FireTail. Productiv Platform is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by productiv. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best shadow it discovery fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams drowning in unvetted AI adoption will find FireTail AI Security - Eliminate Shadow AI essential because it's the only tool that catches AI usage across all three attack surfaces: browser, code repositories, and cloud infrastructure simultaneously. The real value is in real-time prompt and response logging paired with AI-specific risk scoring against OWASP LLM Top 10, which means you're not guessing about what data left your organization. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet seen employees shipping LLMs into production or if you need CSPM or IaC scanning alongside shadow AI detection; FireTail is deliberately narrow.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in Shadow IT will find immediate value in Productiv Platform because it actually inventories AI tool usage and data training exposure, not just flagged SaaS apps. The platform covers both ID.AM asset discovery and GV.SC supply chain risk, which means you're getting visibility into what's exposing your data through third-party models, plus contract and compliance tracking to close the gap. Skip this if you need deep endpoint detection or need to manage on-premises infrastructure; Productiv is SaaS-centric and won't replace your EDR.
Detects and inventories unauthorized AI tool usage across browser, code, and cloud.
SaaS and AI application management platform with visibility and control
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Common questions about comparing FireTail AI Security - Eliminate Shadow AI vs Productiv Platform for your shadow it discovery needs.
FireTail AI Security - Eliminate Shadow AI: Detects and inventories unauthorized AI tool usage across browser, code, and cloud. built by FireTail. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Browser plugin-based monitoring of employee AI tool interactions, capturing prompts, responses, and data exposure, Automated scanning of codebases for LLM API calls and agentic AI framework usage, Detection of AI usage in cloud workflows, serverless functions, and backend systems..
Productiv Platform: SaaS and AI application management platform with visibility and control. built by productiv. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include SaaS application discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, AI feature detection across applications..
Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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