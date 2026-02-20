FireTail AI Security - Eliminate Shadow AI is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by FireTail. Grip Security Platform is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by Grip Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best shadow it discovery fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams drowning in unvetted AI adoption will find FireTail AI Security - Eliminate Shadow AI essential because it's the only tool that catches AI usage across all three attack surfaces: browser, code repositories, and cloud infrastructure simultaneously. The real value is in real-time prompt and response logging paired with AI-specific risk scoring against OWASP LLM Top 10, which means you're not guessing about what data left your organization. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet seen employees shipping LLMs into production or if you need CSPM or IaC scanning alongside shadow AI detection; FireTail is deliberately narrow.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow SaaS sprawl should start with Grip Security Platform because it actually finds rogue AI tools and IaaS tenants that traditional SaaS discovery misses. The credential risk detection via browser extension surfaces the password reuse and shared account problems that kill compliance audits, and real-time breach alerts catch compromised logins before attackers move laterally. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 SaaS apps or you're looking for a tool that handles identity governance and access recertification; Grip excels at discovery and immediate remediation, not long-term entitlement management.
Detects and inventories unauthorized AI tool usage across browser, code, and cloud.
SaaS security platform for discovering and managing SaaS identity risks.
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Common questions about comparing FireTail AI Security - Eliminate Shadow AI vs Grip Security Platform for your shadow it discovery needs.
FireTail AI Security - Eliminate Shadow AI: Detects and inventories unauthorized AI tool usage across browser, code, and cloud. built by FireTail. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Browser plugin-based monitoring of employee AI tool interactions, capturing prompts, responses, and data exposure, Automated scanning of codebases for LLM API calls and agentic AI framework usage, Detection of AI usage in cloud workflows, serverless functions, and backend systems..
Grip Security Platform: SaaS security platform for discovering and managing SaaS identity risks. built by Grip Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow SaaS and shadow AI discovery, Rogue cloud IaaS tenant detection, Centralized SaaS app and account inventory..
Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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