FireTail AI Governance: Centralized AI governance platform for monitoring and enforcing AI usage policies. built by FireTail. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Centralized visibility into all AI model interactions across the organization, AI usage policy definition and enforcement, Real-time monitoring of prompts, responses, metadata, and user identity..

KonaSense: Platform governing human-to-AI interactions with policy enforcement & audit trails. built by KonaSense. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and risk-tier visualization across GenAI tools, SaaS-embedded AI, and browser extensions, Real-time prompt and model output evaluation with block, redact, and coach responses, Sensitive data detection and redaction (PII, credentials, source code, regulated data) at point of use..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.