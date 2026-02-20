FireTail AI Governance: Centralized AI governance platform for monitoring and enforcing AI usage policies. built by FireTail. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Centralized visibility into all AI model interactions across the organization, AI usage policy definition and enforcement, Real-time monitoring of prompts, responses, metadata, and user identity..

JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform: AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control. built by JetStream Security. Core capabilities include Continuous AI asset discovery across models, agents, MCP servers, apps, datasets, and tools, Real-time accountable AI inventory (AI Manifest), AI Blueprint creation with versioning and change control for approved workflow designs..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.