Accorian Securing AI: AI security advisory and assessment services for secure AI deployment. built by Accorian. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include HITRUST AI Risk Management Framework readiness and certification services, NIST AI Risk Management Framework alignment and implementation, ISO 42001 AI management systems certification support..

JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform: AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control. built by JetStream Security. Core capabilities include Continuous AI asset discovery across models, agents, MCP servers, apps, datasets, and tools, Real-time accountable AI inventory (AI Manifest), AI Blueprint creation with versioning and change control for approved workflow designs..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.