FireMon Policy Workbench: Firewall policy design and automation platform for network security teams. built by FireMon. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Environment-aware policy recommendations, Guided policy design workspace, Continuous validation against compliance frameworks..

Hicomply Policy Management: Centralizes security policy creation, versioning, approval, and tracking. built by Hicomply. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Pre-built policy templates for common compliance requirements, Automated version control with full version history, Approval workflows for policy review and publishing..

Both serve the Policy Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.