FireMon Cyber Asset Management: Asset discovery and visibility platform for hybrid and multi-cloud networks. built by FireMon. Core capabilities include Real-time Layer 2 and Layer 3 device detection, Logical and physical device location mapping, Cloud, virtual, physical, SDN, endpoint, OT, and IoT device detection..

Redjack Platform: Passive asset discovery & dependency mapping platform for cyber resilience. built by Redjack. Core capabilities include Passive, sensor-based asset discovery for IT, OT, and IoT assets, Automated dependency mapping across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments, AI and ML-based critical business function identification..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.