Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
FireMon Cyber Asset Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by FireMon. Redjack Platform is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Redjack. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
FireMon Cyber Asset Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure need FireMon Cyber Asset Management to close the asset visibility gap that tools like ServiceNow and Qualys leave open. Real-time Layer 2 and Layer 3 device detection catches rogue endpoints, unauthorized cloud instances, and OT/IoT devices that traditional CMDB tools miss, directly strengthening NIST ID.AM and DE.CM coverage. Skip this if your environment is purely cloud-native SaaS or you're looking for a unified risk scoring engine; FireMon is a discovery and mapping specialist, not a remediation platform.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling to map dependencies across hybrid infrastructure will get the most from Redjack Platform, since passive discovery catches assets and connections that active scanning misses without creating network noise. Its NIST ID.AM and ID.RA coverage is strong, particularly the AI-driven criticality scoring that actually tells you which assets matter for business continuity rather than just flagging everything as important. Skip this if you need deep forensic response capabilities or are primarily hunting active threats; Redjack is built for asset resilience and BCDR planning, not incident investigation.
Asset discovery and visibility platform for hybrid and multi-cloud networks
Passive asset discovery & dependency mapping platform for cyber resilience.
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Common questions about comparing FireMon Cyber Asset Management vs Redjack Platform for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
FireMon Cyber Asset Management: Asset discovery and visibility platform for hybrid and multi-cloud networks. built by FireMon. Core capabilities include Real-time Layer 2 and Layer 3 device detection, Logical and physical device location mapping, Cloud, virtual, physical, SDN, endpoint, OT, and IoT device detection..
Redjack Platform: Passive asset discovery & dependency mapping platform for cyber resilience. built by Redjack. Core capabilities include Passive, sensor-based asset discovery for IT, OT, and IoT assets, Automated dependency mapping across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments, AI and ML-based critical business function identification..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
FireMon Cyber Asset Management differentiates with Real-time Layer 2 and Layer 3 device detection, Logical and physical device location mapping, Cloud, virtual, physical, SDN, endpoint, OT, and IoT device detection. Redjack Platform differentiates with Passive, sensor-based asset discovery for IT, OT, and IoT assets, Automated dependency mapping across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments, AI and ML-based critical business function identification.
FireMon Cyber Asset Management is developed by FireMon. Redjack Platform is developed by Redjack. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
FireMon Cyber Asset Management and Redjack Platform serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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