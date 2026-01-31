Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
FireMon Cyber Asset Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by FireMon. Guardian Exposure Map is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Guardare. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
FireMon Cyber Asset Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure need FireMon Cyber Asset Management to close the asset visibility gap that tools like ServiceNow and Qualys leave open. Real-time Layer 2 and Layer 3 device detection catches rogue endpoints, unauthorized cloud instances, and OT/IoT devices that traditional CMDB tools miss, directly strengthening NIST ID.AM and DE.CM coverage. Skip this if your environment is purely cloud-native SaaS or you're looking for a unified risk scoring engine; FireMon is a discovery and mapping specialist, not a remediation platform.
Startups and SMBs that need immediate visibility into what's actually connected to their network will get real value from Guardian Exposure Map; it finds rogue devices and maps topology faster than manual inventory work, which directly addresses the ID.AM asset management gap most small teams face. The tool runs on-premises across Windows, macOS, Linux, and mobile endpoints without requiring cloud infrastructure or agents, making deployment frictionless in heterogeneous environments. Skip this if you need vulnerability remediation workflows or integration with your existing ticketing system; Guardian Exposure Map stops at discovery and risk ranking, leaving the actual patching to you.
Asset discovery and visibility platform for hybrid and multi-cloud networks
Free tool for network asset discovery, topology mapping, and risk visualization
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Common questions about comparing FireMon Cyber Asset Management vs Guardian Exposure Map for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
FireMon Cyber Asset Management: Asset discovery and visibility platform for hybrid and multi-cloud networks. built by FireMon. Core capabilities include Real-time Layer 2 and Layer 3 device detection, Logical and physical device location mapping, Cloud, virtual, physical, SDN, endpoint, OT, and IoT device detection..
Guardian Exposure Map: Free tool for network asset discovery, topology mapping, and risk visualization. built by Guardare. Core capabilities include Network device discovery and identification, Open port scanning and service detection, Operating system and software version detection..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
FireMon Cyber Asset Management differentiates with Real-time Layer 2 and Layer 3 device detection, Logical and physical device location mapping, Cloud, virtual, physical, SDN, endpoint, OT, and IoT device detection. Guardian Exposure Map differentiates with Network device discovery and identification, Open port scanning and service detection, Operating system and software version detection.
FireMon Cyber Asset Management is developed by FireMon. Guardian Exposure Map is developed by Guardare. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
FireMon Cyber Asset Management and Guardian Exposure Map serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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