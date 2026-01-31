FireMon Cyber Asset Management: Asset discovery and visibility platform for hybrid and multi-cloud networks. built by FireMon. Core capabilities include Real-time Layer 2 and Layer 3 device detection, Logical and physical device location mapping, Cloud, virtual, physical, SDN, endpoint, OT, and IoT device detection..

Guardian Exposure Map: Free tool for network asset discovery, topology mapping, and risk visualization. built by Guardare. Core capabilities include Network device discovery and identification, Open port scanning and service detection, Operating system and software version detection..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.