Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
FireMon Cyber Asset Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by FireMon. Forward Enterprise for Multi-cloud is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Forward Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
FireMon Cyber Asset Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure need FireMon Cyber Asset Management to close the asset visibility gap that tools like ServiceNow and Qualys leave open. Real-time Layer 2 and Layer 3 device detection catches rogue endpoints, unauthorized cloud instances, and OT/IoT devices that traditional CMDB tools miss, directly strengthening NIST ID.AM and DE.CM coverage. Skip this if your environment is purely cloud-native SaaS or you're looking for a unified risk scoring engine; FireMon is a discovery and mapping specialist, not a remediation platform.
Forward Enterprise for Multi-cloud
Enterprise security teams managing routing and network policy across AWS, on-premises, and secondary cloud providers need Forward Enterprise for Multi-cloud to catch misconfigurations that span infrastructure layers most CSPM tools ignore. Its network digital twin models hop-by-hop paths across hybrid environments and validates intent through automated policy checks, directly covering NIST ID.AM and PR.IR control families that point-in-time cloud inventory tools leave incomplete. Skip this if your architecture is single-cloud or if you need application-layer visibility; Forward's strength is infrastructure-layer topology and routing mistake detection, not workload compliance or data exposure scanning.
Asset discovery and visibility platform for hybrid and multi-cloud networks
Network digital twin for hybrid/multi-cloud visibility & security compliance.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing FireMon Cyber Asset Management vs Forward Enterprise for Multi-cloud for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
FireMon Cyber Asset Management: Asset discovery and visibility platform for hybrid and multi-cloud networks. built by FireMon. Core capabilities include Real-time Layer 2 and Layer 3 device detection, Logical and physical device location mapping, Cloud, virtual, physical, SDN, endpoint, OT, and IoT device detection..
Forward Enterprise for Multi-cloud: Network digital twin for hybrid/multi-cloud visibility & security compliance. built by Forward Networks. Core capabilities include Hop-by-hop network visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Network digital twin modeling of physical, virtual, and cloud infrastructure, Continuous security policy compliance monitoring and auditing with historical snapshots..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
FireMon Cyber Asset Management differentiates with Real-time Layer 2 and Layer 3 device detection, Logical and physical device location mapping, Cloud, virtual, physical, SDN, endpoint, OT, and IoT device detection. Forward Enterprise for Multi-cloud differentiates with Hop-by-hop network visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Network digital twin modeling of physical, virtual, and cloud infrastructure, Continuous security policy compliance monitoring and auditing with historical snapshots.
FireMon Cyber Asset Management is developed by FireMon. Forward Enterprise for Multi-cloud is developed by Forward Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
FireMon Cyber Asset Management and Forward Enterprise for Multi-cloud serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox