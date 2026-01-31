FireMon Cyber Asset Management: Asset discovery and visibility platform for hybrid and multi-cloud networks. built by FireMon. Core capabilities include Real-time Layer 2 and Layer 3 device detection, Logical and physical device location mapping, Cloud, virtual, physical, SDN, endpoint, OT, and IoT device detection..

Forward Enterprise for Multi-cloud: Network digital twin for hybrid/multi-cloud visibility & security compliance. built by Forward Networks. Core capabilities include Hop-by-hop network visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Network digital twin modeling of physical, virtual, and cloud infrastructure, Continuous security policy compliance monitoring and auditing with historical snapshots..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.