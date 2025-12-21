Absolute Visibility: Endpoint visibility platform for hardware, software, and security monitoring. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Hardware inventory reporting with hundreds of attributes, Software application tracking and compliance monitoring, Web usage analytics and ROI measurement..

Forward Enterprise for Multi-cloud: Network digital twin for hybrid/multi-cloud visibility & security compliance. built by Forward Networks. Core capabilities include Hop-by-hop network visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Network digital twin modeling of physical, virtual, and cloud infrastructure, Continuous security policy compliance monitoring and auditing with historical snapshots..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.