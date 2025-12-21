Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Visibility is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Absolute. Forward Enterprise for Multi-cloud is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Forward Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling with blind spots in hardware and software inventory will get the most from Absolute Visibility; its 365-day device location history and persistent agent technology ensure you maintain visibility even when endpoints go offline or get reimaged. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 asset management and monitoring functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring through its AI-assisted query layer for hunting anomalies across hundreds of hardware attributes. Skip this if you need behavioral threat detection or response automation; Absolute Visibility is inventory and compliance first, EDR second.
Forward Enterprise for Multi-cloud
Enterprise security teams managing routing and network policy across AWS, on-premises, and secondary cloud providers need Forward Enterprise for Multi-cloud to catch misconfigurations that span infrastructure layers most CSPM tools ignore. Its network digital twin models hop-by-hop paths across hybrid environments and validates intent through automated policy checks, directly covering NIST ID.AM and PR.IR control families that point-in-time cloud inventory tools leave incomplete. Skip this if your architecture is single-cloud or if you need application-layer visibility; Forward's strength is infrastructure-layer topology and routing mistake detection, not workload compliance or data exposure scanning.
Endpoint visibility platform for hardware, software, and security monitoring
Network digital twin for hybrid/multi-cloud visibility & security compliance.
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Visibility vs Forward Enterprise for Multi-cloud for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Absolute Visibility: Endpoint visibility platform for hardware, software, and security monitoring. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Hardware inventory reporting with hundreds of attributes, Software application tracking and compliance monitoring, Web usage analytics and ROI measurement..
Forward Enterprise for Multi-cloud: Network digital twin for hybrid/multi-cloud visibility & security compliance. built by Forward Networks. Core capabilities include Hop-by-hop network visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Network digital twin modeling of physical, virtual, and cloud infrastructure, Continuous security policy compliance monitoring and auditing with historical snapshots..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Visibility differentiates with Hardware inventory reporting with hundreds of attributes, Software application tracking and compliance monitoring, Web usage analytics and ROI measurement. Forward Enterprise for Multi-cloud differentiates with Hop-by-hop network visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Network digital twin modeling of physical, virtual, and cloud infrastructure, Continuous security policy compliance monitoring and auditing with historical snapshots.
Absolute Visibility is developed by Absolute. Forward Enterprise for Multi-cloud is developed by Forward Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Visibility and Forward Enterprise for Multi-cloud serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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