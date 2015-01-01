Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Finite State Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Finite State. RunSafe Identify is a commercial software composition analysis tool by runsafe. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams responsible for firmware and binary vulnerabilities in supply chains should prioritize Finite State Platform; it's one of the few tools that actually handles legacy systems and IoT devices instead of pretending they don't exist. The platform ingests 200+ threat intelligence sources for risk scoring and generates compliance reports for EU CRA and FDA Section 524B, which matters if you're shipping regulated hardware. Skip this if your primary concern is source code scanning across modern applications; Finite State's strength in firmware analysis means weaker integration with typical CI/CD pipelines where most AppSec teams live.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing C/C++ and embedded codebases will get the most from RunSafe Identify because it maps software supply chain risk where traditional SCA tools go blind. The tool covers GV.SC and ID.AM functions across VxWorks, QNX, bare metal, and other non-standard embedded environments that dominate IoT and industrial products, not just Linux containers. Skip this if your stack is primarily Java, Python, or .NET; RunSafe is purpose-built for firmware and systems-level code, and forcing it into web application workflows wastes its depth.
Platform for vulnerability detection in firmware, binaries, and SBOMs
SBOM generation & vuln identification tool for C/C++ and embedded software
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Common questions about comparing Finite State Platform vs RunSafe Identify for your software composition analysis needs.
Finite State Platform: Platform for vulnerability detection in firmware, binaries, and SBOMs. built by Finite State. Core capabilities include Binary and source code vulnerability scanning, SBOM generation and management in SPDX and CycloneDX formats, Vulnerability enrichment from 200+ threat intelligence sources..
RunSafe Identify: SBOM generation & vuln identification tool for C/C++ and embedded software. built by runsafe. Core capabilities include C/C++ SBOM generation, Vulnerability identification from SBOM components, Open source license compliance analysis..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Finite State Platform differentiates with Binary and source code vulnerability scanning, SBOM generation and management in SPDX and CycloneDX formats, Vulnerability enrichment from 200+ threat intelligence sources. RunSafe Identify differentiates with C/C++ SBOM generation, Vulnerability identification from SBOM components, Open source license compliance analysis.
Finite State Platform is developed by Finite State. RunSafe Identify is developed by runsafe founded in 2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Finite State Platform and RunSafe Identify serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, Supply Chain Security, Firmware Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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