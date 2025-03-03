Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Finite State Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Finite State. HERCULES SecSAM is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Onward Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams responsible for firmware and binary vulnerabilities in supply chains should prioritize Finite State Platform; it's one of the few tools that actually handles legacy systems and IoT devices instead of pretending they don't exist. The platform ingests 200+ threat intelligence sources for risk scoring and generates compliance reports for EU CRA and FDA Section 524B, which matters if you're shipping regulated hardware. Skip this if your primary concern is source code scanning across modern applications; Finite State's strength in firmware analysis means weaker integration with typical CI/CD pipelines where most AppSec teams live.
Mid-market and enterprise teams with firmware or binary-heavy supply chains should pick HERCULES SecSAM for its ability to generate SBOMs without source code access, solving a blind spot most SCA tools leave open. The firmware scanning capability maps third-party library risk across compiled artifacts where traditional scanning fails, and SWID standard support locks compliance to international standards. Not the right fit for organizations that need deep integration into their existing DevOps stack; SecSAM's strength is in supply chain visibility rather than CI/CD pipeline automation.
Platform for vulnerability detection in firmware, binaries, and SBOMs
OSS risk management system for SBOM generation, vuln & license analysis.
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Common questions about comparing Finite State Platform vs HERCULES SecSAM for your software composition analysis needs.
Finite State Platform: Platform for vulnerability detection in firmware, binaries, and SBOMs. built by Finite State. Core capabilities include Binary and source code vulnerability scanning, SBOM generation and management in SPDX and CycloneDX formats, Vulnerability enrichment from 200+ threat intelligence sources..
HERCULES SecSAM: OSS risk management system for SBOM generation, vuln & license analysis. built by Onward Security. Core capabilities include Firmware scanning for third-party library and version identification without source code, Automated SBOM generation and visual management, Security vulnerability detection and severity-based risk classification..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Finite State Platform differentiates with Binary and source code vulnerability scanning, SBOM generation and management in SPDX and CycloneDX formats, Vulnerability enrichment from 200+ threat intelligence sources. HERCULES SecSAM differentiates with Firmware scanning for third-party library and version identification without source code, Automated SBOM generation and visual management, Security vulnerability detection and severity-based risk classification.
Finite State Platform is developed by Finite State. HERCULES SecSAM is developed by Onward Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Finite State Platform and HERCULES SecSAM serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, Supply Chain Security, Firmware Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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