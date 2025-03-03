Finite State Platform: Platform for vulnerability detection in firmware, binaries, and SBOMs. built by Finite State. Core capabilities include Binary and source code vulnerability scanning, SBOM generation and management in SPDX and CycloneDX formats, Vulnerability enrichment from 200+ threat intelligence sources..

HERCULES SecSAM: OSS risk management system for SBOM generation, vuln & license analysis. built by Onward Security. Core capabilities include Firmware scanning for third-party library and version identification without source code, Automated SBOM generation and visual management, Security vulnerability detection and severity-based risk classification..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.