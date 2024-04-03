Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Findomain is a free external attack surface management tool. Sublist3r is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Small security teams and pentesters who need fast subdomain enumeration without vendor lock-in should start with Findomain; its free pricing and 3,561 GitHub stars mean you get active community validation without seat licensing friction. The tool handles passive reconnaissance across multiple data sources and integrates notifications directly into your workflow, covering the Identify function of NIST CSF 2.0 with minimal setup. Skip this if you need active vulnerability scanning or remediation tracking; Findomain discovers the attack surface but doesn't tell you what's actually vulnerable on it.
Penetration testers and bug bounty hunters running initial reconnaissance need Sublist3r because it aggregates subdomain enumeration across multiple OSINT sources and search engines in a single Python script, cutting research time on scope mapping. The tool has 10,855 GitHub stars and requires no API keys or paid subscriptions, making it accessible for individual practitioners and small teams. Skip this if your workflow depends on real-time passive DNS feeds or if you need a GUI; Sublist3r is CLI-only and relies on search engine indexing lag, so it won't catch freshly provisioned infrastructure.
A domain reconnaissance tool that automates subdomain discovery, port scanning, and monitoring with support for multiple data sources and notification integrations.
Sublist3r is a python tool for enumerating subdomains using OSINT and various search engines.
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Common questions about comparing Findomain vs Sublist3r for your external attack surface management needs.
Findomain: A domain reconnaissance tool that automates subdomain discovery, port scanning, and monitoring with support for multiple data sources and notification integrations..
Sublist3r: Sublist3r is a python tool for enumerating subdomains using OSINT and various search engines..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Findomain is open-source with 3,561 GitHub stars. Sublist3r is open-source with 10,855 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Findomain and Sublist3r serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Osint, Subdomain Enumeration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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