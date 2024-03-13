Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
FestIn is a free external attack surface management tool. S3BucketList is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
AppSec and cloud infrastructure teams hunting for S3 misconfigurations tied to their own domains should start with FestIn; it's free, which means you can run it immediately without budget cycles, and the DNS reconnaissance approach catches buckets that simpler bucket-enumeration tools miss. The 230 GitHub stars suggest active maintenance and community validation of the crawling methods. Skip this if your threat model requires continuous monitoring or remediation workflows; FestIn is a point-in-time discovery tool, not a compliance scanner.
Security teams hunting for exposed S3 buckets during reconnaissance will find S3BucketList useful for its passive discovery approach; the Chrome extension catches bucket references embedded in web traffic that traditional scanners miss entirely. With 124 GitHub stars and zero setup friction, it's practical for small AppSec or cloud security teams that need quick surface-level visibility without deploying infrastructure. Skip this if you need automated continuous monitoring or remediation workflows; S3BucketList is a lightweight reconnaissance aid, not a replacement for cloud posture management tools.
FestIn discovers open S3 buckets associated with a domain using crawling and DNS reconnaissance techniques.
A Chrome extension that automatically detects and lists Amazon S3 buckets while browsing websites.
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Common questions about comparing FestIn vs S3BucketList for your external attack surface management needs.
FestIn: FestIn discovers open S3 buckets associated with a domain using crawling and DNS reconnaissance techniques..
S3BucketList: A Chrome extension that automatically detects and lists Amazon S3 buckets while browsing websites..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
FestIn is open-source with 230 GitHub stars. S3BucketList is open-source with 124 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
FestIn and S3BucketList serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance, S3, AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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