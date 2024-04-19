Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Femida is a free dynamic application security testing tool. w3af is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Python developers and AppSec teams hunting blind XSS vulnerabilities will find Femida's tight Burp Suite integration genuinely useful; it automates HTTP request analysis to catch what manual testing misses. The tool is free and maintained on GitHub with 284 stars, lowering the barrier to adding it to an existing Burp workflow. Skip this if you need broader DAST coverage across multiple vulnerability classes or aren't already using Burp; Femida solves one problem exceptionally well and doesn't pretend to do more.
Teams building internal web applications or running security labs will find w3af's strength in its coverage of injection attacks and XSS variants, which accounts for the majority of real web vulnerabilities teams actually need to catch first. At 4,852 GitHub stars with active open source maintenance, it stays current with emerging payloads without vendor lock-in costs. Skip this if your security program requires managed support, compliance reporting, or integration with your existing SAST pipeline; w3af is a scanner you operate yourself, not a service that integrates upstream.
Femida is a Python automation tool that integrates with Burp Suite to detect blind XSS vulnerabilities in web applications through HTTP request analysis.
w3af is an open source web application security scanner that identifies over 200 types of vulnerabilities including XSS, SQL injection, and OS commanding in web applications.
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Common questions about comparing Femida vs w3af for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Femida: Femida is a Python automation tool that integrates with Burp Suite to detect blind XSS vulnerabilities in web applications through HTTP request analysis..
w3af: w3af is an open source web application security scanner that identifies over 200 types of vulnerabilities including XSS, SQL injection, and OS commanding in web applications..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Femida is open-source with 284 GitHub stars. w3af is open-source with 4,852 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Femida and w3af serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Open Source, XSS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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