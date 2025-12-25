Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Fastly API Security is a commercial api security tool by Fastly. Kasada Bot Defense is a commercial api security tool by Kasada. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing APIs at scale across multiple regions need Fastly API Security because it discovers and protects undocumented APIs in real time at the edge, catching shadow APIs before they become breach vectors. The platform covers all six OWASP Top 10 API risks and integrates DDoS and bot mitigation without requiring separate tools, reducing alert fatigue from fragmented stacks. Skip this if you're looking for API governance and compliance workflow automation; Fastly excels at runtime detection and threat response, not policy enforcement or change management.
Security teams protecting APIs and mobile apps from sophisticated bot traffic will get the most from Kasada Bot Defense because it adapts its defenses automatically without requiring constant policy tuning, which saves the overhead that makes most bot solutions operationally painful. The platform covers real-time detection and prevention across websites, mobile apps, and APIs through NPM packages and managed proxy options, giving you deployment flexibility without sacrificing visibility into attack types. Skip this if your primary concern is post-breach investigation or forensics; Kasada is built for prevention and continuous adaptation, not threat hunting.
API security platform for discovery, monitoring, and protection at edge
Bot defense platform protecting websites, mobile apps, and APIs from attacks
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Common questions about comparing Fastly API Security vs Kasada Bot Defense for your api security needs.
Fastly API Security: API security platform for discovery, monitoring, and protection at edge. built by Fastly. Core capabilities include Automatic API discovery at edge network, Detection of new and unintentional API calls, Integration with Next-Gen WAF for API traffic protection..
Kasada Bot Defense: Bot defense platform protecting websites, mobile apps, and APIs from attacks. built by Kasada. Core capabilities include Real-time bot detection and prevention, Invisible client-side defenses without CAPTCHAs, Dynamic obfuscation that changes with each interaction..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Fastly API Security differentiates with Automatic API discovery at edge network, Detection of new and unintentional API calls, Integration with Next-Gen WAF for API traffic protection. Kasada Bot Defense differentiates with Real-time bot detection and prevention, Invisible client-side defenses without CAPTCHAs, Dynamic obfuscation that changes with each interaction.
Fastly API Security is developed by Fastly. Kasada Bot Defense is developed by Kasada. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Fastly API Security and Kasada Bot Defense serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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