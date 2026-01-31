SMB and mid-market security teams without resources to deploy agents everywhere should start with Faddom Security Posture Management for agentless network discovery and shadow IT detection. Its traffic-based visibility catches undocumented assets and micro-segmentation gaps that vulnerability scanners alone miss, and the platform delivers NIST ID.AM and DE.CM coverage without endpoint instrumentation. Skip this if you need response automation or forensic depth; Faddom maps risk but doesn't hunt threats or execute containment across your security stack.

runZero Exposure Management Platform

Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in asset sprawl across IT, OT, and cloud will move faster with runZero Exposure Management Platform because its agentless dual-scan approach surfaces assets competitors miss in weeks instead of months. The platform covers all four relevant NIST CSF 2.0 areas,particularly strong in asset discovery and continuous monitoring,and its fingerprinting accuracy cuts false positives that waste your triage time. Skip this if you need deep vulnerability remediation workflows or tight integration with your existing SOAR; runZero owns discovery and prioritization, not remediation orchestration.