Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Faddom Security Posture Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Faddom. runZero Exposure Management Platform is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by runzero. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Faddom Security Posture Management
SMB and mid-market security teams without resources to deploy agents everywhere should start with Faddom Security Posture Management for agentless network discovery and shadow IT detection. Its traffic-based visibility catches undocumented assets and micro-segmentation gaps that vulnerability scanners alone miss, and the platform delivers NIST ID.AM and DE.CM coverage without endpoint instrumentation. Skip this if you need response automation or forensic depth; Faddom maps risk but doesn't hunt threats or execute containment across your security stack.
runZero Exposure Management Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in asset sprawl across IT, OT, and cloud will move faster with runZero Exposure Management Platform because its agentless dual-scan approach surfaces assets competitors miss in weeks instead of months. The platform covers all four relevant NIST CSF 2.0 areas,particularly strong in asset discovery and continuous monitoring,and its fingerprinting accuracy cuts false positives that waste your triage time. Skip this if you need deep vulnerability remediation workflows or tight integration with your existing SOAR; runZero owns discovery and prioritization, not remediation orchestration.
Agentless network visibility platform for security posture management
Exposure management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability detection
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Common questions about comparing Faddom Security Posture Management vs runZero Exposure Management Platform for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Faddom Security Posture Management: Agentless network visibility platform for security posture management. built by Faddom. Core capabilities include Agentless network discovery and mapping, Real-time network visibility, CVE detection..
runZero Exposure Management Platform: Exposure management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability detection. built by runzero. Core capabilities include Active scanning for asset discovery, Passive network discovery, Advanced fingerprinting for asset identification..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Faddom Security Posture Management differentiates with Agentless network discovery and mapping, Real-time network visibility, CVE detection. runZero Exposure Management Platform differentiates with Active scanning for asset discovery, Passive network discovery, Advanced fingerprinting for asset identification.
Faddom Security Posture Management is developed by Faddom. runZero Exposure Management Platform is developed by runzero. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Faddom Security Posture Management and runZero Exposure Management Platform serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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