Faddom Flawless SecOps Powered by AI: AI-powered infrastructure visibility platform for SecOps and IT teams. built by Faddom. Core capabilities include Automated infrastructure mapping of on-prem and cloud environments, Lighthouse AI for traffic anomaly detection, Compass AI natural language infrastructure querying..

Lansweeper: AI cyber asset intelligence platform for IT/OT/cloud discovery & inventory. built by Lansweeper. Core capabilities include Automated IT asset discovery (servers, workstations, unmanaged and rogue assets), OT discovery to bridge the IT-OT gap, Cloud and virtual environment discovery across providers..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.