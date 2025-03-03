Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX is a commercial api security tool by F5. Imperva API Security is a commercial api security tool by Imperva. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX
DevOps teams running NGINX in Kubernetes will get the most from F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX because the declarative, API-driven configuration model actually fits how modern infrastructure teams work instead of fighting them. The eBPF-based multi-layer defense and 7,500+ attack signatures cover OWASP Top 10 API risks across REST, GraphQL, and gRPC without requiring signature tuning for every new endpoint. Skip this if you need centralized visibility across multiple WAF vendors or run primarily on cloud-managed API gateways; F5's strength here is depth in the NGINX ecosystem, not breadth across platforms.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing API sprawl across multiple gateways should buy Imperva API Security for its agentless shadow API discovery, which catches undocumented endpoints that application teams hide in production. The platform scores strongest on ID.AM and DE.CM (asset discovery and continuous monitoring), mapping every API and flagging anomalies without requiring agents on every gateway. Skip this if you need shift-left scanning to block vulnerabilities before deployment; Imperva's testing capability exists but isn't its competitive edge against dedicated SAST tools.
WAF and L7 DoS protection for modern apps and APIs in DevOps environments
Unified API security platform for discovery, risk assessment, and mitigation
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Common questions about comparing F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX vs Imperva API Security for your api security needs.
F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX: WAF and L7 DoS protection for modern apps and APIs in DevOps environments. built by F5. Core capabilities include Web application firewall protection, Layer 7 DoS detection and mitigation, API security for REST, GraphQL, and gRPC..
Imperva API Security: Unified API security platform for discovery, risk assessment, and mitigation. built by Imperva. Core capabilities include Continuous API discovery including shadow APIs, OWASP API Security Top 10 risk assessment, Real-time BOLA detection and response..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX differentiates with Web application firewall protection, Layer 7 DoS detection and mitigation, API security for REST, GraphQL, and gRPC. Imperva API Security differentiates with Continuous API discovery including shadow APIs, OWASP API Security Top 10 risk assessment, Real-time BOLA detection and response.
F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX is developed by F5. Imperva API Security is developed by Imperva. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX integrates with F5 NGINX Plus, F5 NGINX Ingress Controller, Kubernetes. Imperva API Security integrates with Kong, Mulesoft, Azure APIM, Apigee, F5 and 3 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX and Imperva API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover Bot Protection, OWASP, WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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