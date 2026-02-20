F5 Distributed Cloud API Security: SaaS-based API security product within F5's Distributed Cloud platform. built by F5 Distributed Cloud API Security. Core capabilities include API security and protection, Web application firewall (WAF), DDoS protection..

Sense Defence Advanced Rate Limiting: Advanced rate limiting solution for web apps and APIs with AI-driven controls. built by Sense Defence. Core capabilities include Customizable rate limit thresholds for URLs and API endpoints, AI-driven dynamic rate limit adjustment, Configurable responses including CAPTCHA, error codes, and blocking..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.