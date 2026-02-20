F5 Distributed Cloud API Security: SaaS-based API security product within F5's Distributed Cloud platform. built by F5 Distributed Cloud API Security. Core capabilities include API security and protection, Web application firewall (WAF), DDoS protection..

Indusface AppTrana - API Protection: Managed API security platform with discovery, DAST, WAF, and 24x7 SOC. built by Indusface. Core capabilities include API discovery and inventory of shadow, zombie, and rogue APIs, OpenAPI (Swagger 3.0) specification generation, Dynamic API security testing with manual penetration testing..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.