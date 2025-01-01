Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ExposeLens is a commercial external attack surface management tool by JDT SecLabs. StrikeOne Attack Surfa is a commercial external attack surface management tool by StrikeOne. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged external assets will see immediate ROI from StrikeOne Attack Surfa because its AI discovery actually finds forgotten cloud instances and third-party exposures your team doesn't know exist. The platform maps to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, meaning you get asset inventory plus continuous monitoring in one workflow instead of bolting together disparate tools. Skip this if you need deep forensics or incident response integration; Surfa is purpose-built for surface discovery and anomaly detection, not post-breach investigation.
Domain exposure monitoring tool for leaked creds, subdomains & dark web data.
AI-powered attack surface management platform for cybersecurity monitoring
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing ExposeLens vs StrikeOne Attack Surfa for your external attack surface management needs.
ExposeLens: Domain exposure monitoring tool for leaked creds, subdomains & dark web data. built by JDT SecLabs. Core capabilities include Domain exposure mapping, Subdomain discovery and recursive scanning, Leaked credential detection and breach data access..
StrikeOne Attack Surfa: AI-powered attack surface management platform for cybersecurity monitoring. built by StrikeOne. Core capabilities include AI-powered attack surface monitoring, External attack surface discovery, Dashboard visualization..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ExposeLens differentiates with Domain exposure mapping, Subdomain discovery and recursive scanning, Leaked credential detection and breach data access. StrikeOne Attack Surfa differentiates with AI-powered attack surface monitoring, External attack surface discovery, Dashboard visualization.
ExposeLens is developed by JDT SecLabs founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. StrikeOne Attack Surfa is developed by StrikeOne. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ExposeLens and StrikeOne Attack Surfa serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox