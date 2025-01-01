ExposeLens: Domain exposure monitoring tool for leaked creds, subdomains & dark web data. built by JDT SecLabs. Core capabilities include Domain exposure mapping, Subdomain discovery and recursive scanning, Leaked credential detection and breach data access..

RiskXchange Attack Surface Management: Attack surface management platform for monitoring vulnerabilities and breaches. built by RiskXchange. Core capabilities include Continuous 24/7 monitoring with real-time alerts, Automated vulnerability discovery across digital footprint, Exposed data and credential leak detection..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.