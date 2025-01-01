Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ExposeLens is a commercial external attack surface management tool by JDT SecLabs. Ivanti Neurons for EASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Ivanti. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT and untracked acquisitions will find immediate value in Ivanti Neurons for EASM because it actually surfaces forgotten cloud infrastructure and third-party risk without requiring agents planted across your estate. The agentless discovery model means you're monitoring internet-facing assets in near-real-time while the Vulnerability Risk Score cuts through CVE noise by prioritizing what actually threatens your perimeter. Skip this if you need best-of-breed detection and response capabilities; Ivanti's strength is asset visibility and inventory, not incident hunting.
Domain exposure monitoring tool for leaked creds, subdomains & dark web data.
Cloud-based EASM platform for discovering internet-facing assets & exposures
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Common questions about comparing ExposeLens vs Ivanti Neurons for EASM for your external attack surface management needs.
ExposeLens: Domain exposure monitoring tool for leaked creds, subdomains & dark web data. built by JDT SecLabs. Core capabilities include Domain exposure mapping, Subdomain discovery and recursive scanning, Leaked credential detection and breach data access..
Ivanti Neurons for EASM: Cloud-based EASM platform for discovering internet-facing assets & exposures. built by Ivanti. Core capabilities include Agentless monitoring for internet-facing asset discovery, Continuous near-real-time asset visibility, Vulnerability Risk Score (VRS) for CVE prioritization..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ExposeLens differentiates with Domain exposure mapping, Subdomain discovery and recursive scanning, Leaked credential detection and breach data access. Ivanti Neurons for EASM differentiates with Agentless monitoring for internet-facing asset discovery, Continuous near-real-time asset visibility, Vulnerability Risk Score (VRS) for CVE prioritization.
ExposeLens is developed by JDT SecLabs founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Ivanti Neurons for EASM is developed by Ivanti. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ExposeLens and Ivanti Neurons for EASM serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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