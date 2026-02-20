Exostar PolicyPro is a commercial policy management tool by Exostar. Hicomply Policy Management is a commercial policy management tool by Hicomply. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best policy management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Defense contractors and supply chain vendors managing CMMC compliance will find PolicyPro's questionnaire-driven approach saves months versus drafting policies from scratch, since the AI learns your existing control framework and regenerates policies as standards evolve. The tool covers CMMC Levels 1 through 3 with pre-built libraries aligned to NIST SP 800-171, eliminating the guesswork on what documentation actually satisfies auditors. Skip this if your organization needs policy management integrated with access controls or incident response workflows; PolicyPro owns the policy creation layer and stops there.
SMB and mid-market security teams buried under policy sprawl should start here; Hicomply Policy Management cuts acknowledgment tracking time from weeks to days through automated reading enforcement and HR integration that actually stays in sync. The tool maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0's GV.PO and GV.RR functions, meaning you're not guessing whether your policy program meets baseline expectations. Skip this if your organization needs policy content authoring help or deep analytics on compliance drift; Hicomply excels at distribution and proof of receipt, not drafting frameworks from scratch or catching policy violations in practice.
AI-powered tool for creating NIST SP 800-171 & CMMC-compliant policies.
Centralizes security policy creation, versioning, approval, and tracking.
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Common questions about comparing Exostar PolicyPro vs Hicomply Policy Management for your policy management needs.
Exostar PolicyPro: AI-powered tool for creating NIST SP 800-171 & CMMC-compliant policies. built by Exostar. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Guided policy generation via questionnaire-based workflow (no static templates), Pre-built policy library aligned to CMMC and NIST SP 800-171, AI-powered policy optimization using existing documents as context..
Hicomply Policy Management: Centralizes security policy creation, versioning, approval, and tracking. built by Hicomply. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Pre-built policy templates for common compliance requirements, Automated version control with full version history, Approval workflows for policy review and publishing..
Both serve the Policy Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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