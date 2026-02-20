Exostar PolicyPro: AI-powered tool for creating NIST SP 800-171 & CMMC-compliant policies. built by Exostar. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Guided policy generation via questionnaire-based workflow (no static templates), Pre-built policy library aligned to CMMC and NIST SP 800-171, AI-powered policy optimization using existing documents as context..

Hicomply Policy Management: Centralizes security policy creation, versioning, approval, and tracking. built by Hicomply. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Pre-built policy templates for common compliance requirements, Automated version control with full version history, Approval workflows for policy review and publishing..

Both serve the Policy Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.