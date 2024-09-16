Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
EvoMaster is a free dynamic application security testing tool. FYEO Custom Fuzz Testing is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by FYEO. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping APIs without security test coverage should use EvoMaster to automatically generate attack payloads that traditional unit tests miss; the tool's evolutionary algorithms find edge cases and input combinations humans won't, reducing the manual effort of fuzzing by orders of magnitude. It's free and open-source with 611 GitHub stars, meaning you're not paying license fees to experiment with dynamic testing in CI/CD pipelines. Skip this if your APIs are already wrapped in a WAF or if you need runtime protection for production traffic; EvoMaster finds bugs before deployment, not after.
Mid-market and enterprise teams securing Layer-1 protocols, smart contracts, or custom DeFi runtimes need FYEO Custom Fuzz Testing because it builds harnesses around your actual threat model instead of running generic fuzzing templates against your code. The stateful execution with shadow-state tracking and invariant checking catches logic flaws that stateless fuzzers miss, and CI integration means you're re-running those same reproducible seeds on every release. Skip this if your codebase is small or you're looking for a self-service tool; FYEO's 12-person team is built for hands-on engagement with mid-market and up, and that model doesn't scale to solo developers or teams that need instant turnaround.
EvoMaster is an AI-driven tool that automatically generates system-level test cases for web APIs and enterprise applications using evolutionary algorithms and dynamic program analysis.
Custom blockchain fuzz testing service with bespoke harnesses & CI integration.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing EvoMaster vs FYEO Custom Fuzz Testing for your dynamic application security testing needs.
EvoMaster: EvoMaster is an AI-driven tool that automatically generates system-level test cases for web APIs and enterprise applications using evolutionary algorithms and dynamic program analysis..
FYEO Custom Fuzz Testing: Custom blockchain fuzz testing service with bespoke harnesses & CI integration. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Bespoke fuzzing harnesses tailored to client's codebase and threat model, Stateful execution with shadow-state tracking and invariant checking, High-coverage mutation strategies tuned to DeFi and protocol logic..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
EvoMaster is open-source with 611 GitHub stars. FYEO Custom Fuzz Testing is developed by FYEO. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
EvoMaster and FYEO Custom Fuzz Testing serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Fuzzing. Key differences: EvoMaster is Free while FYEO Custom Fuzz Testing is Commercial, EvoMaster is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox