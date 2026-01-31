Acunetix Web Application & API Security: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation. built by Acunetix. Core capabilities include Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning..

FYEO Custom Fuzz Testing: Custom blockchain fuzz testing service with bespoke harnesses & CI integration. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Bespoke fuzzing harnesses tailored to client's codebase and threat model, Stateful execution with shadow-state tracking and invariant checking, High-coverage mutation strategies tuned to DeFi and protocol logic..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.