Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Acunetix. FYEO Custom Fuzz Testing is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by FYEO. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Acunetix Web Application & API Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams scanning high-volume web applications and APIs will get the fastest time-to-remediation from Acunetix Web Application & API Security because its proof-of-exploit feature eliminates the false positive triage work that burns through security resources. The blended DAST/IAST approach detects over 12,000 vulnerability types including zero-days, and scheduled continuous scanning catches drift in multi-environment deployments. Skip this if your main gap is secure code review or SAST; Acunetix prioritizes detection over identifying vulnerable code lines early in the pipeline, so developers won't get line-level guidance before deployment.
Mid-market and enterprise teams securing Layer-1 protocols, smart contracts, or custom DeFi runtimes need FYEO Custom Fuzz Testing because it builds harnesses around your actual threat model instead of running generic fuzzing templates against your code. The stateful execution with shadow-state tracking and invariant checking catches logic flaws that stateless fuzzers miss, and CI integration means you're re-running those same reproducible seeds on every release. Skip this if your codebase is small or you're looking for a self-service tool; FYEO's 12-person team is built for hands-on engagement with mid-market and up, and that model doesn't scale to solo developers or teams that need instant turnaround.
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation
Custom blockchain fuzz testing service with bespoke harnesses & CI integration.
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Common questions about comparing Acunetix Web Application & API Security vs FYEO Custom Fuzz Testing for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with automated vuln detection & remediation. built by Acunetix. Core capabilities include Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning..
FYEO Custom Fuzz Testing: Custom blockchain fuzz testing service with bespoke harnesses & CI integration. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Bespoke fuzzing harnesses tailored to client's codebase and threat model, Stateful execution with shadow-state tracking and invariant checking, High-coverage mutation strategies tuned to DeFi and protocol logic..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security differentiates with Automated web application and API discovery and crawling, Detection of 12,000+ vulnerabilities including zero-days, Blended DAST and IAST scanning. FYEO Custom Fuzz Testing differentiates with Bespoke fuzzing harnesses tailored to client's codebase and threat model, Stateful execution with shadow-state tracking and invariant checking, High-coverage mutation strategies tuned to DeFi and protocol logic.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security is developed by Acunetix. FYEO Custom Fuzz Testing is developed by FYEO. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acunetix Web Application & API Security and FYEO Custom Fuzz Testing serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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