Evolve Security Attack Surface Management: Continuous external attack surface monitoring with manual pentesting. built by Evolve Security. Core capabilities include Daily automated discovery and validation of external assets, Annual manual penetration test of all external services, Continuous attack surface monitoring with real-time change detection..

Sn1per Sn1per: Attack surface management platform for automated pentesting and vuln scanning. built by Sn1perSecurity. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for CVEs, Asset discovery for subdomains, IP addresses, and hostnames, Internal and external attack surface coverage..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.