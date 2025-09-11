Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ESET Server Security is a commercial workload protection tool by ESET. Sandboxie Plus is a free workload protection tool by Sandboxie Plus. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best workload protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market ops teams protecting Windows and Linux servers will get the most from ESET Server Security because its behavior-based ransomware detection actually stops encryption-stage attacks instead of just flagging files after encryption starts. The multilayered malware detection across pre-execution, execution, and post-execution phases, combined with HIPS and network attack protection, gives you DE.CM and DE.AE coverage that catches what signature scanning misses. Skip this if you need deep incident response automation or forensics; ESET Server Security is detection and prevention focused, leaving recovery workflows to your team.
Server security solution protecting file servers, SharePoint, and Linux systems
Open-source sandbox isolation software for running untrusted apps on Windows.
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Common questions about comparing ESET Server Security vs Sandboxie Plus for your workload protection needs.
ESET Server Security: Server security solution protecting file servers, SharePoint, and Linux systems. built by ESET. Core capabilities include Ransomware Shield for behavior-based ransomware protection, Network Attack Protection for vulnerability detection, Host-based Intrusion Prevention System (HIPS)..
Sandboxie Plus: Open-source sandbox isolation software for running untrusted apps on Windows. built by Sandboxie Plus. Core capabilities include Sandbox-based application isolation, Support for 32-bit and 64-bit Windows NT-based OS, Prevents permanent modification of local or mapped drives..
Both serve the Workload Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ESET Server Security differentiates with Ransomware Shield for behavior-based ransomware protection, Network Attack Protection for vulnerability detection, Host-based Intrusion Prevention System (HIPS). Sandboxie Plus differentiates with Sandbox-based application isolation, Support for 32-bit and 64-bit Windows NT-based OS, Prevents permanent modification of local or mapped drives.
ESET Server Security is developed by ESET. Sandboxie Plus is developed by Sandboxie Plus. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
ESET Server Security and Sandboxie Plus serve similar Workload Protection use cases: both are Workload Protection tools, both cover Windows Security. Key differences: ESET Server Security is Commercial while Sandboxie Plus is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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