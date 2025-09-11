ESET Server Security: Server security solution protecting file servers, SharePoint, and Linux systems. built by ESET. Core capabilities include Ransomware Shield for behavior-based ransomware protection, Network Attack Protection for vulnerability detection, Host-based Intrusion Prevention System (HIPS)..

Sandboxie Plus: Open-source sandbox isolation software for running untrusted apps on Windows. built by Sandboxie Plus. Core capabilities include Sandbox-based application isolation, Support for 32-bit and 64-bit Windows NT-based OS, Prevents permanent modification of local or mapped drives..

Both serve the Workload Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.