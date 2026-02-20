AI EdgeLabs Platform: AI-native runtime security platform for edge, GPU & Kubernetes workloads. built by AI EdgeLabs. Core capabilities include Kernel-level runtime monitoring via eBPF and Falco framework for syscall, process, container, and network event analysis, High-speed packet inspection using DPDK at up to 50 Gbps per node for detecting lateral movement, DNS tunneling, and data exfiltration, Autonomous threat response including malware quarantining, network attack blocking (IPS), and node-level isolation without SOC intervention..

Sandboxie Plus: Open-source sandbox isolation software for running untrusted apps on Windows. built by Sandboxie Plus. Core capabilities include Sandbox-based application isolation, Support for 32-bit and 64-bit Windows NT-based OS, Prevents permanent modification of local or mapped drives..

Both serve the Workload Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.