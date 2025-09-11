Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ESET Full Disk Encryption is a commercial data loss prevention tool by ESET. Strac Mac DLP (Data Loss Prevention) is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Strac. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
SMB and mid-market teams that need encryption without a separate management layer should pick ESET Full Disk Encryption; it deploys and activates in a single click through ESET PROTECT, which means your Windows and macOS devices stay encrypted without requiring a dedicated console sprawl. The solution covers GDPR, CCPA, and LGPD compliance out of the box, and AES-256 hardware acceleration keeps performance overhead minimal on older hardware where software encryption would actually hurt adoption. This is not the tool for organizations that want encryption tied to a broader zero-trust or identity-driven access story; ESET FDE is disk-level protection, not a data access control system. Mid-market and enterprise teams with Mac-heavy environments need Strac Mac DLP to stop data exfiltration at the endpoint before it happens, not after. Real-time behavioral anomaly detection paired with intelligent fingerprinting catches the insider moving files to USB or cloud storage in ways signature-based DLP misses, and coverage of HIPAA, GDPR, and PCI patterns means compliance teams won't need a separate scanner. Pass if your org is mostly Windows or if you need centralized DLP that works equally well across operating systems; Strac's Mac-first design makes it less flexible for heterogeneous fleets.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams that need encryption without a separate management layer should pick ESET Full Disk Encryption; it deploys and activates in a single click through ESET PROTECT, which means your Windows and macOS devices stay encrypted without requiring a dedicated console sprawl. The solution covers GDPR, CCPA, and LGPD compliance out of the box, and AES-256 hardware acceleration keeps performance overhead minimal on older hardware where software encryption would actually hurt adoption. This is not the tool for organizations that want encryption tied to a broader zero-trust or identity-driven access story; ESET FDE is disk-level protection, not a data access control system.
Strac Mac DLP (Data Loss Prevention)
Mid-market and enterprise teams with Mac-heavy environments need Strac Mac DLP to stop data exfiltration at the endpoint before it happens, not after. Real-time behavioral anomaly detection paired with intelligent fingerprinting catches the insider moving files to USB or cloud storage in ways signature-based DLP misses, and coverage of HIPAA, GDPR, and PCI patterns means compliance teams won't need a separate scanner. Pass if your org is mostly Windows or if you need centralized DLP that works equally well across operating systems; Strac's Mac-first design makes it less flexible for heterogeneous fleets.
Full disk encryption solution for Windows and macOS managed via ESET PROTECT
DLP solution for Mac endpoints with real-time monitoring and data protection
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Common questions about comparing ESET Full Disk Encryption vs Strac Mac DLP (Data Loss Prevention) for your data loss prevention needs.
ESET Full Disk Encryption: Full disk encryption solution for Windows and macOS managed via ESET PROTECT. built by ESET. Core capabilities include System disk and partition encryption, Full drive encryption, AES 256 hardware-accelerated encryption..
Strac Mac DLP (Data Loss Prevention): DLP solution for Mac endpoints with real-time monitoring and data protection. built by Strac. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring and detection of unauthorized data access, USB and removable media encryption or blocking, Sensitive data scanning across Mac endpoints and storage..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ESET Full Disk Encryption differentiates with System disk and partition encryption, Full drive encryption, AES 256 hardware-accelerated encryption. Strac Mac DLP (Data Loss Prevention) differentiates with Real-time monitoring and detection of unauthorized data access, USB and removable media encryption or blocking, Sensitive data scanning across Mac endpoints and storage.
ESET Full Disk Encryption is developed by ESET. Strac Mac DLP (Data Loss Prevention) is developed by Strac. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
ESET Full Disk Encryption and Strac Mac DLP (Data Loss Prevention) serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases: both are Data Loss Prevention tools, both cover Mac Os. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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