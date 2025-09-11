ESET Full Disk Encryption: Full disk encryption solution for Windows and macOS managed via ESET PROTECT. built by ESET. Core capabilities include System disk and partition encryption, Full drive encryption, AES 256 hardware-accelerated encryption..

Strac Mac DLP (Data Loss Prevention): DLP solution for Mac endpoints with real-time monitoring and data protection. built by Strac. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring and detection of unauthorized data access, USB and removable media encryption or blocking, Sensitive data scanning across Mac endpoints and storage..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.