Acronis DeviceLock DLP: Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls..

Strac Mac DLP (Data Loss Prevention): DLP solution for Mac endpoints with real-time monitoring and data protection. built by Strac. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring and detection of unauthorized data access, USB and removable media encryption or blocking, Sensitive data scanning across Mac endpoints and storage..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.