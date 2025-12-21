Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Acronis International GmbH. Strac Mac DLP (Data Loss Prevention) is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Strac. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams with virtualized workforces will find the most value in Acronis DeviceLock DLP, which handles endpoint DLP across RDS, Citrix, and VMware environments without requiring separate agents per platform. The combination of USB blocking, application-level controls, and native Active Directory integration means enforcement works immediately after Group Policy deployment. Skip this if your organization relies heavily on cloud-native infrastructure or needs behavioral analytics; DeviceLock's strength is prevention through rigid policy, not detection of anomalous user activity, which leaves the ID.RA risk assessment piece incomplete without external SIEM correlation.
Strac Mac DLP (Data Loss Prevention)
Mid-market and enterprise teams with Mac-heavy environments need Strac Mac DLP to stop data exfiltration at the endpoint before it happens, not after. Real-time behavioral anomaly detection paired with intelligent fingerprinting catches the insider moving files to USB or cloud storage in ways signature-based DLP misses, and coverage of HIPAA, GDPR, and PCI patterns means compliance teams won't need a separate scanner. Pass if your org is mostly Windows or if you need centralized DLP that works equally well across operating systems; Strac's Mac-first design makes it less flexible for heterogeneous fleets.
Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data
DLP solution for Mac endpoints with real-time monitoring and data protection
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Common questions about comparing Acronis DeviceLock DLP vs Strac Mac DLP (Data Loss Prevention) for your data loss prevention needs.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP: Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls..
Strac Mac DLP (Data Loss Prevention): DLP solution for Mac endpoints with real-time monitoring and data protection. built by Strac. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring and detection of unauthorized data access, USB and removable media encryption or blocking, Sensitive data scanning across Mac endpoints and storage..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP differentiates with Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls. Strac Mac DLP (Data Loss Prevention) differentiates with Real-time monitoring and detection of unauthorized data access, USB and removable media encryption or blocking, Sensitive data scanning across Mac endpoints and storage.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP is developed by Acronis International GmbH. Strac Mac DLP (Data Loss Prevention) is developed by Strac. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP and Strac Mac DLP (Data Loss Prevention) serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases: both are Data Loss Prevention tools, both cover USB Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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